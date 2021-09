CSK IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues

In IPL 2020, after its worst-ever season, M. S. Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings has made a remarkable turnaround and was second in the points table at the halfway stage this season.

Here's the complete list of second-leg fixtures, venues and match timings for the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings.

1. 19-09-2021 - Dubai - Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, 7.30pm

2. 24-09- Sharjah- Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7.30pm

3. 26-09- Abu Dhabi- Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 3.30pm

4. 30-09- Sharjah- Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30pm

5. 02-10- Abu Dhabi- Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30pm

6. 04-10- Dubai- Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 7.30pm

7. 07-10- Dubai- Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, 3.30pm