LSG vs MI IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match

Clinging onto its playoff chances by a thread and fast running out of time, Mumbai Indians (MI) will hope its season turnaround can begin with the Indian Premier League match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details:

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match be played?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match will be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

When will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match be played?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match will be played on April 30, 2024.

What time will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match start?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match take place?

The toss for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match on April 30?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match will be televised live on the Star SportsNetwork in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match online?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.