CSK official claims retention card will be used for Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings will retain captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for next year's IPL, an official of the franchise has claimed, according to a news report by ANI.

"There will be retention and that is a fact. The number of retentions isn't something we are aware of yet. But honestly, that is secondary in MS' case because the first card will be used for him. The ship needs its captain and rest assured he will be back next year," the official was quoted as saying by ANI.

CSK beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the IPL 2021 final on Friday to clinch its fourth title. After the win, M.S. Dhoni remained non-committal about his future at CSK, instead focusing on the road ahead in the lead up to the mega auction in 2022.

Asked about his future at the franchise, Dhoni said: "It depends on BCCI. With two new teams coming in, we have to decide what is good for CSK. It's about making a strong core to ensure the franchise doesn't suffer. The core group, we have to have a hard look to see who can contribute for the next 10 years."