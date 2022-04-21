IPL 2022 IPL News IPL News CSK signs Matheesha Pathirana as replacement for Adam Milne in IPL 2022 Pathirana is a young 19-year old medium pacer from Sri Lanka who was part of Sri Lanka’s U19 World Cup squads in 2020 and 2022. Team Sportstar 21 April, 2022 14:18 IST Pathirana joins CSK at the price of Rs 20 Lakh. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 21 April, 2022 14:18 IST Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed Matheesha Pathirana as a replacement for New Zealand pacer Adam Milne for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. What happened last time MI and CSK played at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai Milne suffered a hamstring injury in CSK’s first match against Kolkata Knight Riders and has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament.His replacement Pathirana is a young 19-year old medium pacer from Sri Lanka who was part of Sri Lanka’s U19 World Cup squads in 2020 and 2022. He will join CSK at the price of Rs 20 Lakh. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :