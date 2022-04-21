What happened last time MI and CSK played at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai Indians will take on the Chennai Super Kings at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Both teams are struggling for form this season and would hope to turn the corner on Thursday.

The last time Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, CSK won its first IPL title in 2010.

Chennai Super Kings tasted victory in its second entry into the final — this time, holding its nerve at the ‘death' to clinch the DLF IPL3 decider against Mumbai Indian by 22 runs.

Three run-outs and three stunning catches forced the ground to shift from under the home team's feet in its pursuit of 168, and it stumbled to 146 for nine in 20 overs.

Suresh Raina's all-round show powered CSK's victory — 57 gritty runs, a running catch to dismiss Saurabh Tiwary and the wicket of Harbhajan Singh.

Kieron Pollard's dismissal — caught by Matthew Hayden, 26 runs away from victory — led to the final collapse, run-outs in quick succession ending in heartbreak for skipper Sachin Tendulkar, who took the field with a bandaged hand.