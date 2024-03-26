CSK vs GT, IPL 2024: Highest team totals at Chepauk - Chennai Super Kings gets 206/6 against Gujarat Titans to enter Top 10

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) scored 206 runs for six at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium during its IPL 2024 match against the Gujarat Titans at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

The total is among the 10 highest team totals registered at the venue. CSK has the highest total record at Chepauk - 246 for five against Rajasthan Royals in 2010.

The Royals are the only team other than CSK which feature in the list of the highest scores at Chepauk. The side got 223 for five against the home team in 2010.

Opening batters Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad scored