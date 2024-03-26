MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

CSK vs GT, IPL 2024: Highest team totals at Chepauk - Chennai Super Kings gets 206/6 against Gujarat Titans to enter Top 10

IPL 2024: A 22-ball fifty from Shivam Dube and a late cameo from Sameer Rizvi lifted Chennai Super Kings to 206/6 against Gujarat Titans.

Published : Mar 26, 2024 21:28 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Chennai Super Kings’ Shivam Dube celebrates his fifty.
Chennai Super Kings’ Shivam Dube celebrates his fifty. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Chennai Super Kings’ Shivam Dube celebrates his fifty. | Photo Credit: AP

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) scored 206 runs for six at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium during its IPL 2024 match against the Gujarat Titans at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

The total is among the 10 highest team totals registered at the venue. CSK has the highest total record at Chepauk - 246 for five against Rajasthan Royals in 2010.

The Royals are the only team other than CSK which feature in the list of the highest scores at Chepauk. The side got 223 for five against the home team in 2010.

Opening batters Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad scored

Highest IPL scores at Chepauk
CSK 246/5 vs RR (2010)
RR 223/5 vs CSK (2010)
CSK 222/5 vs DD (2012)
CSK 217/7 vs LSG (2023)
RR 211/5 vs CSK (2008)
CSK 209/4 vs SRH (2015)
CSK 208/5 vs MI (2008)
CSK 208/5 vs RCB (2012)
CSK 206/6 vs GT (2024)*
CSK 205/5 vs RCB (2011)

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

IPL /

Chennai Super Kings /

Gujarat Titans

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans 57/3 (8 overs); Mitchell removes Vijay Shankar; Dhoni takes a stunner
    Team Sportstar
  2. Spain Masters 2024: Treesa-Gayatri pair loses in opening round, Tanisha-Ashwini duo gets walkover
    Team Sportstar
  3. Olympic shooting trials to be held in April and May
    PTI
  4. India vs Afghanistan, points table: FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers standings after India’s 1-2 loss
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Afghanistan Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri scores but India loses 1-2, followed by ‘Stimac Out’ chants
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. CSK vs GT, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings takes new ball in 2nd over of innings against Gujarat Titans
    Team Sportstar
  2. CSK vs GT, IPL 2024: Highest team totals at Chepauk - Chennai Super Kings gets 206/6 against Gujarat Titans to enter Top 10
    Team Sportstar
  3. CSK vs GT, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans imposed with slow over-rate penalty during match with Chennai Super Kings
    Team Sportstar
  4. CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans 57/3 (8 overs); Mitchell removes Vijay Shankar; Dhoni takes a stunner
    Team Sportstar
  5. CSK vs GT Toss Update, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans wins the toss; Gill opts to bowl vs Chennai Super Kings, Pathirana in playing XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans 57/3 (8 overs); Mitchell removes Vijay Shankar; Dhoni takes a stunner
    Team Sportstar
  2. Spain Masters 2024: Treesa-Gayatri pair loses in opening round, Tanisha-Ashwini duo gets walkover
    Team Sportstar
  3. Olympic shooting trials to be held in April and May
    PTI
  4. India vs Afghanistan, points table: FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers standings after India’s 1-2 loss
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Afghanistan Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri scores but India loses 1-2, followed by ‘Stimac Out’ chants
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment