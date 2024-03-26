MagazineBuy Print

CSK vs GT, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings takes new ball in 2nd over of innings against Gujarat Titans

There was an interruption in play before the second over of the innings with M.S. Dhoni involved in a discussion with the umpires regarding the match ball.

Published : Mar 26, 2024 21:55 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad (c) of Chennai Super Kings in discussion with the umpire.
MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad (c) of Chennai Super Kings in discussion with the umpire. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad (c) of Chennai Super Kings in discussion with the umpire. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Chennai Super Kings took a new ball in the 2nd over while bowling against the Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2024 match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

Deepak Chahar bowled the first over of the innings, conceding seven runs. However, there was an interruption in play before the second over of the innings with M.S. Dhoni involved in a discussion with the umpires.

A new ball as brought onto the field following which the play resumed for the second over, bowled by Mustafizur Rahman. The reason for the change in ball was not certain.

Dhoni, however, on his way back to the mark gestured to the fourth umpire that the ball was swerving in the air due to uneven seam.

The change of the ball was within the laws of the game. According to Law 4.5 of the MCC, “If, during play, the ball cannot be found or recovered or the umpires agree that it has become unfit for play through normal use, the umpires shall replace it with a ball which has had wear comparable with that which the previous ball had received before the need for its replacement. When the ball is replaced, the umpire shall inform the batters and the fielding captain.”

