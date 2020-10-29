CSK vs KKR, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Chennai Super Kings takes on Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live Coverage of Match 49 of IPL 2020 between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai..

The Preview

An inconsistent Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to move up the table and secure a playoff berth when it takes on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 49 of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season in Dubai on Thursday.

The Build-up

With six wins from 12 matches, KKR has been inconsistent and comes into this game on the back of a humbling defeat to Kings XI Punjab. The team has just won two of its last six matches and has struggled to get its opening combination right.

It has not helped that there has been too much tinkering with the batting order. The team needs to find a way to settle on its batting order if it hopes to go all the way to the title.

KKR Full Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (c), Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Siddhesh Lad, Tom Banton, Chris Green, M. Siddharth, Nikhil Naik and Tim Seifert

Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, R. Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif

Match Details:

Match No. 49: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, UAE

Date: October 29, Thursday

Time: 7:30pm (IST)