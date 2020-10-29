IPL 2020 News CSK vs KKR, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Chennai Super Kings takes on Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai KKR vs CSK, IPL 2020 Today's Match Live Score Updates: Catch the IPL live score updates between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at Dubai International Stadium. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 29 October, 2020 16:28 IST Team Sportstar Last Updated: 29 October, 2020 16:28 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live Coverage of Match 49 of IPL 2020 between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.. The PreviewAn inconsistent Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to move up the table and secure a playoff berth when it takes on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 49 of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season in Dubai on Thursday.The Build-upWith six wins from 12 matches, KKR has been inconsistent and comes into this game on the back of a humbling defeat to Kings XI Punjab. The team has just won two of its last six matches and has struggled to get its opening combination right.It has not helped that there has been too much tinkering with the batting order. The team needs to find a way to settle on its batting order if it hopes to go all the way to the title. IPL playoffs race: All you need to know about winners, captains and teams that qualified for last four Cricket Australia has confirmed dates and venues for India tour. You can find the entire tour schedule here - READKKR Full SquadsKolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (c), Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Siddhesh Lad, Tom Banton, Chris Green, M. Siddharth, Nikhil Naik and Tim SeifertChennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, R. Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM AsifMatch Details:Match No. 49: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight RidersVenue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, UAEDate: October 29, ThursdayTime: 7:30pm (IST)