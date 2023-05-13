Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has little to complain about after a great IPL 2023 campaign so far, but will have to be wary of a volatile Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) outfit in its last home game of the league stage on Sunday.

CSK has had the upper hand over KKR, having won 18 of the last 27 meetings between them. Kolkata must be feeling the after-effects of the brutal takedown by Yashasvi Jaiswal just two nights ago. Meanwhile, the Super Kings reaffirmed their status as title contenders with a 27-run win over the Delhi Capitals at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.

The surface used for that match was a traditional slow pitch. With the league stage now winding to a close, expect Sunday’s wicket to play similarly. Any score higher than 170 could end up being a winning total.

Dhoni has been sensational for CSK at the death, smacking 78 off 35 against fast bowlers in seven innings. He has been relatively quiet against spin, collecting 18 off 12. Varun Chakravarthy has dismissed Dhoni three times in four innings, with the latter averaging 3.66 against him. KKR could consider holding back an over of Varun for the death.

As far as KKR’s batting goes, it’s curious that while the overall quality seems to have improved, it is still struggling to achieve consistency. One reason could be Venkatesh Iyer’s inability to capitalise on spin. He has scored 136 off 101 balls in eight innings. Iyer has batted mainly at No. 3 this season. Given that spinners are usually operational between 7 and 16, your one-down is expected to dominate the slower bowlers, something Iyer has not done sufficiently. His problems will compound against a CSK side laced with a clutch of spinners.

A key matchup could be that of Rinku Singh and Matheesha Pathirana. Rinku has taken over the KKR finisher’s mantle from Andre Russell this year, while the young Lankan has been Dhoni’s go-to bowler between overs 17 and 20. How Rinku aces the yorker test will be interesting to watch.

A win will push CSK closer to a playoff spot. The Knight Riders, who have won three of their last five, need to depend on other results going in their favour.