IPL 2021, CSK vs MI Live Score: Rohit's Mumbai Indians, Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings aim to extend momentum in Delhi

Numbers Game

MI captain Rohit Sharma will become the first Indian to play 350 T20 matches.



matches. Suresh Raina will feature in his 200th IPL match becoming the fourth player to do so. The first three players were MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Dinesh Karthik.



becoming the fourth player to do so. The first three players were MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Dinesh Karthik. Rohit Sharma is four sixes away from 400 T20 sixes . He will become the first Indian to the landmark.



. He will become the first Indian to the landmark. A win for Mumbai Indians will make Rohit Sharma the second-most successful captain in IPL (in terms of wins). Rohit will move ahead of Gambhir with 72 wins. MS Dhoni leads the charts with 115 wins.

in IPL (in terms of wins). Rohit will move ahead of Gambhir with 72 wins. MS Dhoni leads the charts with 115 wins. Krunal needs one wicket to complete the double of 1000 runs and 50 wickets in IPL . He will become the third Indian after Ravindra Jadeja and Irfan Pathan to the feat.



. He will become the third Indian after Ravindra Jadeja and Irfan Pathan to the feat. Trent Boult is two away from reaching 150 wickets in T20 cricket.



in T20 cricket. Dwayne Bravo (156) needs 1 wicket to overtake Piyush Chawla and become the third-highest wicket-taker in IPL history.

- MATCH PREVIEW -

Chapter No.31 of the league's biggest rivalry unfolds in an unfamiliar setting in Delhi tonight. It's taken six rounds for both, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, before the stage was set to rekindle their marquee clash. The defending champion who holds a comfortable stand against Dhoni's army - both in recent times and overall - would however, not begin the favourite this time.

IPL 2021 preview: Table-topper CSK ready for Mumbai Indians challenge

In a dramatic shift in fortunes within seven-eight months, CSK is back and running in typical shape and has taken the early lead in the rat-race. MSD's men have put all doubters to bay with a thoroughly dominating performance so far and moves into the fixture with five wins on the trot. Chennai has hardly looked rattled with its top-order batters, all-rounders Jadeja, Moeen and Curran and pacer Deepak Chahar in top form.

Mumbai Indians has won four of its last five matches against Chennai Super Kings. Chennai Super Kings has won five of its last 6 IPL matches at Delhi, with the only loss coming in the 2018 season. The only time Chennai Super Kings ever lost an IPL match at Delhi while batting second.





Rohit Sharma's men, however, have revisited their old traits of playing catch-up, having started with a couple of blips early on in Chennai. A shaky middle-order comprising Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard and the Pandya brothers have added to MI's woes early on. However, with a bowling lineup that can rattle any opposition in possession, Rohit will wait for his big batsmen to switch gears soon before the side opts for key overhauls.

At Neutral Venues Played - 11, MI - 6, CSK - 5 MI vs CSK in Delhi Played -1, MI - 0, CSK - 1



With the race for the top two spots in the table gaining steam, Mumbai meets the table-topper over whom the side has held a comfortable edge. With the second-leg fixtures set to roll out soon, tonight's clash could well sight the early leader to the top.

CSK vs MI in IPL so far (30 matches) Wins - 18: MI, 12: CSK



Batting Average - 27.1: MI, 24.5: CSK Scores of 200-plus - 2: MI, 1: CSK All-Outs - 1: MI, 4: CSK Sixes Hit -196: MI, 161: CSK







Squads:

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, James Neesham, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma

