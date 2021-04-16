PBKS vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2021: Dhoni takes on KL Rahul - Dream11 fantasy team, predicted playing XI, stats, where to watch today's IPL match?

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of IPL 2021, Match 8 between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings. This is Santadeep Dey bringing you all the action as it unfurls at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

MATCH PREVIEW

Having earned a win in a last-ball thriller, something that K.L. Rahul’s outfit failed to do consistently in the latter half of IPL 2020, Punjab Kings will return to Wankhede Stadium as a much more confident unit against Chennai Super Kings on Friday.

The Super Kings will be keen on getting their act together to open the account. The side needs to get the combination right to attain the desired results. But Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s men will be far from fielding the ideal combination, with pace duo of Lungi Ngidi and Jason Behrendorff missing out due to mandatory quarantine period after travel.

It will be interesting to see if the Super Kings accommodate Imran Tahir, the veteran leggie, to bolster the bowling department. The lack of wicket-taking options, especially with the dew at the Wankhede Stadium making life difficult for finger spinners, was one of the vital aspects of CSK’s inability to defend a total of 188 in its opener against Delhi Capitals.

Punjab Kings, despite starting the tournament with a narrow win against Rajasthan Royals, will be hoping that its new signings - Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith - will adapt to bowling with a wet ball after conceding 104 runs off their eight overs combined.

- Amol Karhadkar

PREDICTED XI

PBKS: KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS

The two teams have played against each 24 times in the IPL with CSK winning 15 matches and PBKS nine.

CSK has won four of the last five matches played between the two teams in the league.

SQUADS

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, R Sai Kishore, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar

