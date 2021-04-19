IPL News IPL 2021, CSK vs RR Live Score: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings vs Samson's Rajasthan Royals, Toss at 7:00 PM IPL 2021, RR vs CSK Live Score: Get the live cricket streaming, ball by ball commentary updates between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings from Wankhede Stadium. SCORES× Team Sportstar Last Updated: 19 April, 2021 17:15 IST Dhoni will hope to regain his Midas touch during IPL 2021. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar Last Updated: 19 April, 2021 17:15 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the IPL 2021 encounter between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals- PREVIEW -Given the right conditions, the Chennai Super Kings’ bowling can be incisive. Deepak Chahar and company can inflict some serious damage.Like the other night at the Wankhede. There was some seam movement and Chahar, his fingers behind the seam and wrist position exemplary, scalped four in a vicious opening burst against Punjab Kings.Chahar will once again be a threat when CSK takes on Rajasthan Royals on what could be a lively Wankhede pitch on Monday. The Chennai franchise also has the left-arm swing of the versatile Sam Curran.Rajasthan Royals too are coming off a win, clinching a humdinger against a strong Delhi Capitals. That was a game when the batting heroics of South African all-rounder Chris Morris settled the issue. IPL 2021, CSK vs RR Toss Today Match Live: Will coin flip favour MS Dhoni or Sanju Samson The victory over Punjab Kings notwithstanding, CSK needs to iron out chinks. There are lessons to be learnt from wins too.Ruturaj Gaikwad made a fine impression last season with his cultured strokeplay. This time around, the opener, rather loose outside off, is being taken out early.Dhoni, though, believes in giving his players a run.Suresh Raina will be keenly watched. The southpaw appeared vulnerable when Punjab Kings pacemen probed him with short-pitched deliveries. Raina eventually perished to a lifter.Raina has a stupendous record in the IPL but is bound to be targeted with short-pitched bowling from the Royals.On the positive side, Moeen Ali has been playing beautifully, and bowling his off-spinners efficiently. Mutthiah Muralitharan undergoes angioplasty, to be discharged today RR will be without two key players. Jofra is injured and Ben Stokes is out of the IPL.But then, skipper Sanju Samson, who appears to be settling into his role well, is in roaring form. The side, however, seeks runs from the game-changing Jos Buttler.Then there is the Morris factor.This could be a mouth-watering clash.Full Squads:CSK team: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, Jason BehrendorffRR team: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Shreyas Gopal, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash SinghMATCH DETAILS:When: Monday, April 19, 2021AT WHAT TIME DOES TODAY'S IPL 2021 MATCH - CSK vs RR START?The IPL 2021's 12th match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals begins at 7:30 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.WHERE TO WATCH IPL MATCH - CSK vs RR LIVE TELECAST?IPL 2021 will be aired Live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will be streamed live on Hotstar.