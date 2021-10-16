IPL News

IPL 2021: 'The Kings have roared back' - CSK's win celebrated on Twitter

Cricketers, commentators and even politicians took to Twitter to celebrate Chennai Super Kings' win in the IPL 2021 final.

16 October, 2021 10:47 IST

Chennai Super Kings, led by former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, won its fourth IPL title on Friday.   -  SPORTZPICS

Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs on Friday to clinch its fourth Indian Premier League title. On Twitter, cricketers, commentators and even politicians hailed M. S. Dhoni and the club for their achievement.

CSK is the second-most successful team in the IPL after Mumbai Indians, which has five IPL titles. Numerous current team members, including Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja, have all four of CSK's title in their pocket.

Tamil Nadu chief minister M. K. Stalin wrote, "The kings has roared back," referring to CSK's comeback after finishing seventh in IPL 2020. Here are some prominent reactions on Twitter to CSK's win.

 

