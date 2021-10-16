IPL 2021: 'The Kings have roared back' - CSK's win celebrated on Twitter

Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs on Friday to clinch its fourth Indian Premier League title. On Twitter, cricketers, commentators and even politicians hailed M. S. Dhoni and the club for their achievement.

CSK is the second-most successful team in the IPL after Mumbai Indians, which has five IPL titles. Numerous current team members, including Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja, have all four of CSK's title in their pocket.

Tamil Nadu chief minister M. K. Stalin wrote, "The kings has roared back," referring to CSK's comeback after finishing seventh in IPL 2020. Here are some prominent reactions on Twitter to CSK's win.

All the @ChennaiIPL fans, please say a silent thank you to the late #VBChandrasekar for putting up a great unit in 2008, which has developed progressively into an outstanding franchisee..#IPL2O21 #CSK — WV Raman (@wvraman) October 15, 2021

Well done CSK a great win and what can you say about @msdhoni — David Warner (@davidwarner31) October 15, 2021

Well done to CSK



I mean, they pretty darn good



Well done @faf1307 @ImranTahirSA @NgidiLungi Eric and Kingers — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) October 15, 2021

Fantabulous performance from @ChennaiIPL!



The kings have roared back.



Congratulations to each and every #CSK player and fans across the globe on winning the #IPL trophy for the fourth time.



Chennai is waiting #AnbuDEN for @msdhoni to celebrate this victory! #Yellove #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/N3V8khxrMO — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) October 15, 2021

Congratulations @ChennaiIPL for winning the 4th title..well done our team @KKRiders for playing brilliant cricket.. @IPL — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 15, 2021

Congratulations @ChennaiIPL on your 4th title ! Absolutely the best team this season !! #IPLFinal @msdhoni captain cool — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 16, 2021

Congratulations @ChennaiIPL! Don’t worry @KKRiders, we’re still 2 out of 3. Keep ur heads up! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 15, 2021

It would be remiss if me not to congratulate @whistIepodu @russcsk and the great @SPFleming7 for a wonderful tournament. Too good today but @KKRiders are coming! — David Hussey (@DavidHussey29) October 16, 2021

Congratulations to an old team mate in @robbieuthappa for another title win and great knock. His partnership with Du Plessis was the game changer. #CSKvKKR #IPL2021 — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) October 16, 2021