The Delhi Capitals released four players and traded in one ahead of the upcoming IPL 2023 auction.

The Rishabh Pant-led franchise has let go of pacer Shardul Thakur and in exchange have roped in Aman Khan from the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Among the other released players, two served as backup ‘keepers to Pant - KS Bharat and Tim Seifert. Therefore, come the auction, Delhi will be looking for a glovesman. With a remaining purse of Rs. 19.45 crore that shouldn’t be much of a problem.

In addition to the purse remaining from the previous auction and the value of the players each side has released, the teams have an additional Rs 5 crore to spend in the upcoming auction — to be held in Kochi on December 23 — taking the overall purse tally to Rs 95 crore.

Delhi will have two overseas slots to fill.