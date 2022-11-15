IPL News

Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 retention: DC full list of retained players, released players, purse remaining for auction

Here is the full Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2023 squad after the retentions and ahead of the auctions.

Team Sportstar
15 November, 2022 19:04 IST
Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant and David Warner after an IPL 2022 match.

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant and David Warner after an IPL 2022 match. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

The Delhi Capitals released four players and traded in one ahead of the upcoming IPL 2023 auction.

The Rishabh Pant-led franchise has let go of pacer Shardul Thakur and in exchange have roped in Aman Khan from the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Among the other released players, two served as backup ‘keepers to Pant - KS Bharat and Tim Seifert. Therefore, come the auction, Delhi will be looking for a glovesman. With a remaining purse of Rs. 19.45 crore that shouldn’t be much of a problem.

In addition to the purse remaining from the previous auction and the value of the players each side has released, the teams have an additional Rs 5 crore to spend in the upcoming auction — to be held in Kochi on December 23 — taking the overall purse tally to Rs 95 crore.

Delhi will have two overseas slots to fill.

Delhi Capitals retained squad
Rishabh Pant (c), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal
Released Players: Shardul Thakur (traded), Tim Seifert, Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat, Mandeep Singh
Trade ins: Aman Khan (from KKR)
Remaining Purse: INR 19.45 crore
Overseas Slots: 2

