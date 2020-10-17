IPL 2020: DC vs CSK - Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday.

Head-to-head: (22 matches - CSK 15 | DC 7)

The two teams have faced each other 22 times in the IPL so far, and CSK holds a 15-7 head-to-head win/loss record over DC.

READ | IPL 2020: Dhoni's CSK gears up for Delhi Capitals challenge

Last IPL meeting:

DC (175/3 in 20 overs) beat CSK (131/7 in 20 overs) by 44 runs.

Earlier this season, the sides had squared off against each other in Dubai on September 25, Friday. The Capitals defeated the Super Kings by 44 runs back then. Prithvi Shaw scored a 43-ball 64, while Kagiso Rabada ended with figures of three wickets for 26 runs.

Position on the Points Table:

DC currently occupies the second position in the 2020 IPL points table with 12 points from eight outings, which include six wins and two losses. Meanwhile, CSK is placed sixth in the standings with six points, having won three games and lost five.

IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)

DC - The team has four wins in its last five matches (4:1)

CSK - The franchise has two victories from its last five games (2:3)

Delhi is the only active IPL team to have never made the final of the tournament. It has reached the semifinals/playoffs four times, while Chennai has won the competition thrice.

THE BEST PERFORMERS THIS SEASON (FROM DC & CSK)

Most runs

1) Faf du Plessis (CSK) - 307

2) Shreyas Iyer (DC) - 298

3) Shikhar Dhawan (DC) - 258

4) Shane Watson (CSK) - 241

Most Wickets

1) Kagiso Rabada (DC) - 18

2) Anrich Nortje (DC) - 10

3) Sam Curran (CSK) - 9

4) Shardul Thakur (CSK) - 8