DC vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals Lucknow Super Kings match today?

Rishabh Pant’s return will give a boost to Delhi Capitals on Tuesday which will face Lucknow Super Giants in a must-win clash of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Here is all you need to know before the DC vs LSG IPL 2024 match:

Where will the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Kings match be played?

The Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Kings IPL 2024 match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

When will the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Kings match be played?

The Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Kings IPL 2024 match will be played on May 14, 2024.

What time will the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Kings match start?

The Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Kings IPL 2024 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss for the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Kings match take place?

The toss for the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Kings IPL 2024 match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Kings match on May 14?

The Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Kings IPL 2024 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Kings IPL 2024 match online?

The Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Kings IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.