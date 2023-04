DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2023: Playing XI updates, Predicted Teams; Delhi vs Mumbai squads for today

Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in the 16th match of IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday. Both teams are winless in the tournament so far and will be keen on opening their account. While Capitals have lost three in a row, Mumbai is on a two-match losing streak.

Here are the predicted teams and fantasy predictions ahead of the DC vs MI IPL 2023 match:

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI (Batting first): David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Phil Salt, Lalit Yadav, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar.

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI (Bowling first): David Warner (c), Phil Salt, Lalit Yadav, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed.

Impact Player options: Khaleel Ahmed, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Aman Khan, Chetan Sakariya.

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI (Batting first): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs/Dewald Brevis, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff/Jofra Archer.

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI (Bowling first): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs/Dewald Brevis, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff/Jofra Archer, Sandeep Warrier.

Impact Player options: Sandeep Warrier, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla, Arshad Khan.

DC VS MI DREAM11 PREDICTION Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan Batters: David Warner (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma All-rounders:Axar Patel (vc), Cameron Green, Lalit Yadav Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Kumar Kartikeya Team Composition: DC 5:6 MI Credits Left: 10.5