Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the 16th IPL 2023 Match between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians. Stay tuned as we get you all the latest updates.

Meet Suyash Sharma - KKR’s unheralded leggie who took the IPL by storm on debut DC vs MI | Match Preview IPL 2023: Winless Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals face off for first points Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians - the two winless teams firmly in the cellar - face off on Tuesday in their bid to get going in this year’s Indian Premier League. Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals face off for first points Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians - the two winless teams firmly in the cellar - face off in their bid to get going in this year’s Indian Premier League.