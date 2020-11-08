DC vs SRH, IPL 2020 Today's Match Live Score Qualifier 2 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad for place in final in Abu Dhabi at 7:30 PM IST

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live coverage as Delhi Capitals takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday at 7:30 PM IST.

Head-to-head: (17 matches - DC 6 | SRH 11)

The two teams have faced each other 17 times in the IPL so far, and SRH has dominated DC with a 11-6 head-to-head win/loss record.

Preview

Delhi Capitals will need to regroup quickly from the crushing defeat to Mumbai Indians as the Sunrisers Hyderabad come calling in Sunday’s second qualifier in Abu Dhabi.

The build-up

Delhi Capitals, which appeared to have turned a corner by snapping a four-match losing streak, against Royal Challengers Bangalore, was battered by Mumbai Indians nto submission. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, is on a four-match winning run and appears hungry for more.

Indian Premier League Playoffs Match Schedule:

DATE & DAY MATCHES TIME (IST) VENUES November 5, Thursday Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Dubai November 6, Friday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi November 8, Sunday Qualifier 2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi November 10, Tuesday Final - Mumbai Indians vs Winner of Qualifier 2 7:30 PM Dubai

Here's the Predicted XI Of Both Teams

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI

1. Shikhar Dhawan

2. Prithvi Shaw

3. Shreyas Iyer (C)

4. Rishabh Pant (Wk)

5. Shimron Hetmyer (Overseas)

6. Marcus Stoinis (Overseas)

7. Axar Patel

8. Ravichandran Ashwin

9. Pravin Dubey

10. Kagiso Rabada (Overseas)

11. Anrich Nortje (Overseas)

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI

1. David Warner (C/Overseas)

2. Jonny Bairstow (Overseas)

3. Wriddhiman Saha (Wk)

4. Manish Pandey

5. Virat Singh

6. Jason Holder (Overseas)

7. Vijay Shankar

8. Rashid Khan (Overseas)

9. T Natarajan

10. Siddarth Kaul

11. Khaleel Ahmed

