DC vs SRH IPL 2024, live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match today?

IPL 2024: Here are the live streaming and telecast details for the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Published : Apr 20, 2024 14:45 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Delhi Capitals’ skipper Rishabh Pant during a practice session.
Delhi Capitals' skipper Rishabh Pant during a practice session. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu
infoIcon

Delhi Capitals’ skipper Rishabh Pant during a practice session. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu

Delhi Capitals (DC) hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

DC comes into this game with back-to-back wins and so is the case for SRH.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details:

Where will the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 be played?

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

When will the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 be played?

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match will be played on April 20, 2024.

What time will Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match start?

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss for the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match happen?

The toss of the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match on April 20?

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match?

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

