Delhi Capitals beats RR by 33 runs to go top of points table

By posting its eighth victory in 10 matches on Saturday, DC not only became the first to qualify for the playoffs but also regained the top spot on the points table. RR, eyeing a victory to jump to the third spot, slipped to sixth after nine matches.

25 September, 2021 20:20 IST

Delhi Capitals players greet each other after winning against the Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.   -  SPORTZPICS

Delhi Capitals’ incisive bowling in powerplay flattened Rajasthan
Royals’ chase and eventually proved decisive in the team’s resounding
33-run victory in the IPL in Abu Dhabi.

By posting its eighth victory in 10 matches on Saturday, DC not only
became the first to qualify for the playoffs but also regained the top
spot on the points table. RR, eyeing a victory to jump to the third
spot, slipped to sixth after nine matches.

Chasing 155, RR’s skipper Sanju Samson (70 not out, 53 balls, 8x4,
1x6) played a lone hand. He hit all the boundaries of the innings and
survived a dropped catch by Shikhar Dhawan on 57. The standout feature
of Samson’s batting was how cleverly he nudged the ball behind the
wickets and later, smashed one down the ground to collect a couple of
boundaries - three of them off Kagiso Rabada’s over that fetched 14
runs.

Despite Samson’s valiant effort, RR never threatened DC after being 17
for three in the fifth over. Rishabh Pant had a hand in the dismissals
of openers Liam Livingstone, Yashasvi Jaiswal and the dangerous David
Miller. The departures of Mahipal Lomror and Riyan Parag made it 55/5.
Thereafter, DC’s victory was never in doubt.

RR’s powerplay score of 21/3 was the lowest for the season, replacing
Mumbai Indians’ 21/1 against Punjab Kings in Chennai.

Earlier, DC struggled on a slow pitch after losing Dhawan and Prithvi
Shaw in the powerplay. Shreyas and Pant rotated the strike well and
went on to add 62 runs mainly because 43 runs came off the five overs
bowled by spinners Tabraiz Shamsi and Rahul Tewatia after powerplay.

But in the space of 11 deliveries, Pant (24 off 24 balls) and Shreyas
(43 off 32) departed to make it 90/4 in the 12th over. Shimron Hetmyer
(28 off 16) looked in great touch before his intended slog ended in a
catch. Soon Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel and R. Ashwin ensured that the
final three overs produced 30 runs to give DC a fighting tally that
eventually proved a winning one.

