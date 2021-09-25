Delhi Capitals beats RR by 33 runs to go top of points table

Delhi Capitals’ incisive bowling in powerplay flattened Rajasthan

Royals’ chase and eventually proved decisive in the team’s resounding

33-run victory in the IPL in Abu Dhabi.

By posting its eighth victory in 10 matches on Saturday, DC not only

became the first to qualify for the playoffs but also regained the top

spot on the points table. RR, eyeing a victory to jump to the third

spot, slipped to sixth after nine matches.

Chasing 155, RR’s skipper Sanju Samson (70 not out, 53 balls, 8x4,

1x6) played a lone hand. He hit all the boundaries of the innings and

survived a dropped catch by Shikhar Dhawan on 57. The standout feature

of Samson’s batting was how cleverly he nudged the ball behind the

wickets and later, smashed one down the ground to collect a couple of

boundaries - three of them off Kagiso Rabada’s over that fetched 14

runs.

Despite Samson’s valiant effort, RR never threatened DC after being 17

for three in the fifth over. Rishabh Pant had a hand in the dismissals

of openers Liam Livingstone, Yashasvi Jaiswal and the dangerous David

Miller. The departures of Mahipal Lomror and Riyan Parag made it 55/5.

Thereafter, DC’s victory was never in doubt.

RR’s powerplay score of 21/3 was the lowest for the season, replacing

Mumbai Indians’ 21/1 against Punjab Kings in Chennai.

Earlier, DC struggled on a slow pitch after losing Dhawan and Prithvi

Shaw in the powerplay. Shreyas and Pant rotated the strike well and

went on to add 62 runs mainly because 43 runs came off the five overs

bowled by spinners Tabraiz Shamsi and Rahul Tewatia after powerplay.

But in the space of 11 deliveries, Pant (24 off 24 balls) and Shreyas

(43 off 32) departed to make it 90/4 in the 12th over. Shimron Hetmyer

(28 off 16) looked in great touch before his intended slog ended in a

catch. Soon Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel and R. Ashwin ensured that the

final three overs produced 30 runs to give DC a fighting tally that

eventually proved a winning one.