IPL 2021 IPL News IPL News Delhi Capitals beats RR by 33 runs to go top of points table By posting its eighth victory in 10 matches on Saturday, DC not only became the first to qualify for the playoffs but also regained the top spot on the points table. RR, eyeing a victory to jump to the third spot, slipped to sixth after nine matches. Rakesh Rao 25 September, 2021 20:20 IST Delhi Capitals players greet each other after winning against the Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. - SPORTZPICS Rakesh Rao 25 September, 2021 20:20 IST Delhi Capitals’ incisive bowling in powerplay flattened RajasthanRoyals’ chase and eventually proved decisive in the team’s resounding33-run victory in the IPL in Abu Dhabi.By posting its eighth victory in 10 matches on Saturday, DC not onlybecame the first to qualify for the playoffs but also regained the topspot on the points table. RR, eyeing a victory to jump to the thirdspot, slipped to sixth after nine matches.Chasing 155, RR’s skipper Sanju Samson (70 not out, 53 balls, 8x4,1x6) played a lone hand. He hit all the boundaries of the innings andsurvived a dropped catch by Shikhar Dhawan on 57. The standout featureof Samson’s batting was how cleverly he nudged the ball behind thewickets and later, smashed one down the ground to collect a couple ofboundaries - three of them off Kagiso Rabada’s over that fetched 14runs.READ: DC vs RR Highlights: Delhi Capitals beats Rajasthan Royals by 33 runs to go top of the tableDespite Samson’s valiant effort, RR never threatened DC after being 17for three in the fifth over. Rishabh Pant had a hand in the dismissalsof openers Liam Livingstone, Yashasvi Jaiswal and the dangerous DavidMiller. The departures of Mahipal Lomror and Riyan Parag made it 55/5.Thereafter, DC’s victory was never in doubt.RR’s powerplay score of 21/3 was the lowest for the season, replacingMumbai Indians’ 21/1 against Punjab Kings in Chennai.READ: IPL does not need overseas players as much as they need IPLEarlier, DC struggled on a slow pitch after losing Dhawan and PrithviShaw in the powerplay. Shreyas and Pant rotated the strike well andwent on to add 62 runs mainly because 43 runs came off the five oversbowled by spinners Tabraiz Shamsi and Rahul Tewatia after powerplay.But in the space of 11 deliveries, Pant (24 off 24 balls) and Shreyas(43 off 32) departed to make it 90/4 in the 12th over. Shimron Hetmyer(28 off 16) looked in great touch before his intended slog ended in acatch. Soon Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel and R. Ashwin ensured that thefinal three overs produced 30 runs to give DC a fighting tally thateventually proved a winning one. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :