IPL News

GT vs LSG Toss Updates, LIVE IPL 2023: Lucknow wins toss, elects to bowl

GT vs LSG, IPL 2023: Here are the toss results and predictions ahead of the Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants match in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 07 May, 2023 13:50 IST
CHENNAI 07 May, 2023 13:50 IST
Krunal Pandya of Lucknow Super Giants and Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans.

Krunal Pandya of Lucknow Super Giants and Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

GT vs LSG, IPL 2023: Here are the toss results and predictions ahead of the Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants match in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants will face off in an IPL 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. It will be a battle between brothers as Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya, who is replacing the injured KL Rahul as skipper of LSG, will walk out for the toss.

TOSS: Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and elected to bowl.

While Gujarat has lost both of its last two tosses, Lucknow is on a six-match toss losing streak. This has also adversely impacted LSG’s campaign, as it has lost three of its last six games.

GUJARAT TITANS TOSS RESULTS - IPL 2023

  • ⦿ vs CSK: Won the toss, opted to field - Won by five wickets (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs DC: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by six wickets (Delhi)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by three wickets (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by six wickets (Mohali)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by three wickets (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bat - Won by seven runs (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 55 runs (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by seven wickets (Kolkata)
  • ⦿ vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by five runs (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Won by nine wickets (Jaipur)

LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS TOSS RESULTS - IPL 2023

  • ⦿ vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 50 runs (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs CSK: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 12 runs (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs SRH: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Won by five wickets (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs RCB: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by one wicket (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by two wickets (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 10 runs (Jaipur)
  • ⦿ vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by seven runs (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 56 runs (Mohali)
  • ⦿ vs RCB: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by 18 runs (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bat - No Result (Lucknow)

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh defends inexperienced Indian players after DC falls to another loss

IPL 2023: Ravi Bishnoi says batting failure to blame for LSG loss, sub-130 total chasable

IPL 2023 - Shubman Gill: We left too much for the lower middle order to do

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us