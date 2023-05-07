GT vs LSG Toss Updates, LIVE IPL 2023: Lucknow wins toss, elects to bowl

Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants will face off in an IPL 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. It will be a battle between brothers as Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya, who is replacing the injured KL Rahul as skipper of LSG, will walk out for the toss.

TOSS: Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and elected to bowl.

While Gujarat has lost both of its last two tosses, Lucknow is on a six-match toss losing streak. This has also adversely impacted LSG’s campaign, as it has lost three of its last six games.

GUJARAT TITANS TOSS RESULTS - IPL 2023

vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by five runs (Ahmedabad) ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Won by nine wickets (Jaipur)

LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS TOSS RESULTS - IPL 2023