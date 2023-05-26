IPL News

GT vs MI: Vishnu Vinod becomes first concussion substitute in IPL, replaces Ishan Kishan

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians batter Vishnu Vinod became the first concussion substitute in Indian Premier League history, replacing Ishan Kishan in the Qualifier 2 on Friday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 26 May, 2023 23:15 IST
Mumbai Indians batter Vishnu Vinod became the first concussion sub in IPL history during the Qualifier 2 against Gujarat Titans.

Mumbai Indians batter Vishnu Vinod became the first concussion sub in IPL history during the Qualifier 2 against Gujarat Titans.

Mumbai Indians batter Vishnu Vinod became the first concussion substitute in Indian Premier League (IPL) history during the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Kishan suffered a concussion after a collision with teammate Chris Jordan during MI’s bowling innings against GT, where it conceded 233 for three.

Vishnu, featuring in his third innings for MI, walked in at number six after the fall of Cameron Green.

The concussion sub rule was introduced in the IPL in the 2020 edition. The match also witnessed the second retired out instance of the season when GT batter Sai Sudharsan cut short his innings after a 31-ball 43.

