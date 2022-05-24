IPL News GT vs RR Live Score Updates, IPL 2022 Qualifier 1: Gujarat Titans takes on Rajasthan Royals at rain-hit Eden Gardens; playing XI, toss at 7:00 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, Tata IPL 2022 Qualifier 1: Get the live IPL score updates of today's IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals from the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals from the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. 16:44: Rains continue to stay away from Kolkata with a little over two hours to go for the toss.GUJARAT TITANS TOSS HISTORY IN IPL 2022TOSSES WON: 9/14 TOSSES LOST: 5/14MATCHES WON AFTER WINNING TOSS: 6/9 MATCHES WON AFTER LOSING TOSS: 4/5 GT VS LSG - GT WON THE TOSS - GT CHOSE TO FIELD - GT WON BY FIVE WICKETS GT VS DC - GT LOST THE TOSS - GT FORCED TO BAT - GT WON BY 14 RUNS GT VS PBKS - GT WON THE TOSS - GT CHOSE TO FIELD - GT WON BY SIX WICKETSGT VS SRH - GT LOST THE TOSS - GT FORCED TO BAT - GT LOST BY EIGHT WICKETSGT VS RR - GT LOST THE TOSS - GT FORCED TO BAT - GT WON BY 37 RUNS GT VS CSK - GT WON THE TOSS - GT CHOSE TO FIELD - GT WON BY THREE WICKETSGT VS KKR - GT WON THE TOSS - GT CHOSE TO BAT - GT WON BY EIGHT RUNS GT VS SRH - GT WON THE TOSS - GT CHOSE TO FIELD - GT WON BY FIVE WICKETSGT VS RCB - GT LOST THE TOSS - GT FORCED TO FIELD - GT WON BY SIX WICKETSGT VS PBKS - GT WON THE TOSS - GT CHOSE TO BAT - GT LOST BY EIGHT WICKETSGT VS MI - GT WON THE TOSS - GT CHOSE TO FIELD - GT LOST BY FIVE RUNS GT VS LSG - GT WON THE TOSS - GT CHOSE TO BAT - GT WON BY 62 RUNS GT VS CSK - GT LOST THE TOSS - GT FORCED TO FIELD - GT WON BY SEVEN WICKETSGT VS RCB - GT WON THE TOSS - GT CHOSE TO BAT - GT LOST BY EIGHT WICKETS RAJASTHAN ROYALS TOSS HISTORY IN IPL 2022 TOSSES WON: 2/14 TOSSES LOST: 12/14 MATCHES WON AFTER WINNING TOSS: 1/2MATCHES WON AFTER LOSING TOSS: 8/12 RR VS SRH - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 61 RUNS RR VS MI - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 23 RUNS RR VS RCB - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR LOST BY FOUR WICKETSRR VS LSG - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY THREE RUNS RR VS GT - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 37 RUNS RR VS KKR- RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY SEVEN RUNS RR VS DC - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 15 RUNS RR VS RCB - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 29 RUNS RR VS MI - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR LOST BY FIVE WICKETSRR VS KKR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR LOST BY SEVEN WICKETSRR VS PBKS - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - RR WON BY SIX WICKETSRR VS DC - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR LOST BY EIGHT WICKETSRR VS LSG- RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO BAT - RR WON BY 24 RUNS RR VS CSK - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - RR WON BY FIVE WICKETS What happens if the match is washed out?A Super Over will decide the result if any of the playoff matches - including the final - is interrupted by the weather and no play is possible in regulation time. However, if the conditions remain unplayable, then the league standings will be used to decide the winner."For the Eliminator and each Qualifier playoff matches (where there is no reserve day), in the event that it is not possible to schedule a five-over match to complete by the end of the extra time on the original day, the teams will, if conditions permit, play a Super Over to determine the winner of the relevant Eliminator or Qualifier match," the guidelines stated. The Super Over would need to start at 12.50 am latest for these matches to finish.If the Super Over is not possible, "the team that finished highest in the league table after the 70 matches of the regular season shall be declared the winner of the relevant playoff match or final".There is a reserve day for the final.14:51: It has stopped raining in Kolkata for now. It's bright and sunny.GUJARAT TITANS - ROAD TO THE PLAYOFFS Beat Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets Beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs Beat Punjab Kings by six wickets Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets Beat Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs Beat Chennai Super Kings by three wickets Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by eight runs Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets Lost to Punjab Kings by eight wickets Lost to Mumbai Indians by five runs Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 62 runs Beat Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets Lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets RAJASTHAN ROYALS - ROAD TO THE PLAYOFFSBeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs Beat Mumbai Indians by 23 runs Lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets Beat Lucknow Super Giants by three runs Lost to Gujarat Titans by 37 runs Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runs Beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 29 runs Lost to Mumbai Indians by five wickets Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets Beat Punjab Kings by six wickets Lost to Delhi Capitals by eight wickets Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 24 runsBeat Chennai Super Kings by five wickets MATCH PREVIEWAs the Indian Premier League bandwagon returns to Kolkata after three years for this edition’s first two playoffs matches, the cricket-loving fans will hope that the rain forecast does not come true.The Qualifier 1, between top-ranked new entrant Gujarat Titans and second-placed Rajasthan Royals – which won the inaugural title in 2008 – at the Eden Gardens here on Tuesday, is expected to be a keenly-contested one as the winner of the match will reach the final. The fact that Titans beat Royals in their only duel five week ago will have little significance as it happened well before the sides hit the reset button.IPL Qualifier 1 GT vs RR Kolkata weather today live updates: Sunshine at Eden Gardens, toss at 7:00PMAshish Nehra’s cricketing acumen and Hardik Pandya’s pro-active captaincy has built Titans as a formidable unit. Its key members have played their roles well.While Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha have accumulated crucial runs at the top, Hardik, who is the team’s highest run-scorer with 413 runs, and David Miller have contributed handsomely. Spinner Rashid Khan and pacer Mohammed Shami have taken 18 wickets apiece and Lockie Ferguson has helped in putting the opposition under pressure.Others have revolved around the key players to enhance the formidability of Titans, which would follow the process that has given it success so far.Right personnelCoached by Kumar Sangakkara, the Royals have picked the right personnel and have used them well to reach the playoffs after four years.Top run-getter Jos Buttler (629) and top wicket-taker Yuzvendra Chahal (26 wickets) have shouldered the bulk of the responsibility. Captain Sanju Samson and Devdutt Padikkal have chipped in when needed. Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna and R. Ashwin have strengthened the bowling department.While the Royals would like to pay tribute to their former captain and mentor Shane Warne by winning back the trophy, Titans would love to ensure a memorable finish by taking the champion’s tag. The first step towards that should be an exciting one.RAJASTHAN ROYALS VS GUJARAT TITANS FULL SQUADS Rajasthan Royals (RR): Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Corbin Bosch*, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell.*Corbin Bosch replaced Nathan Coulter-Nile.Gujarat Titans (GT): Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Matthew Wade (wk), Gurkeerat Singh, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharsan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz* (wk).*Rahmanullah Gurbaz replaced Jason Roy. 