GT vs RR Live Score Updates, IPL 2022 Qualifier 1: Gujarat Titans takes on Rajasthan Royals at rain-hit Eden Gardens; playing XI, toss at 7:00 PM IST

GT vs RR Live Score, Tata IPL 2022 Qualifier 1: Get the live IPL score updates of today's IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals from the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

KOLKATA Last Updated: 24 May, 2022 18:16 IST

A view of the Eden Gardens ahead of the IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans on Tuesday.   -  SPORTZPICS

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals from the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

16:44: Rains continue to stay away from Kolkata with a little over two hours to go for the toss.

GUJARAT TITANS TOSS HISTORY IN IPL 2022

TOSSES WON: 9/14 TOSSES LOST: 5/14

MATCHES WON AFTER WINNING TOSS: 6/9

MATCHES WON AFTER LOSING TOSS: 4/5

GT VS LSG  - GT WON THE TOSS - GT CHOSE TO FIELD - GT WON BY FIVE WICKETS

GT VS DC - GT LOST THE TOSS - GT FORCED TO BAT - GT WON BY 14 RUNS

GT VS PBKS - GT WON THE TOSS - GT CHOSE TO FIELD - GT WON BY SIX WICKETS

GT VS SRH - GT LOST THE TOSS - GT FORCED TO BAT - GT LOST BY EIGHT WICKETS

GT VS RR - GT LOST THE TOSS - GT FORCED TO BAT - GT WON BY 37 RUNS

GT VS CSK - GT WON THE TOSS - GT CHOSE TO FIELD - GT WON BY THREE WICKETS

GT VS KKR - GT WON THE TOSS - GT CHOSE TO BAT - GT WON BY EIGHT RUNS

GT VS SRH - GT WON THE TOSS - GT CHOSE TO FIELD - GT WON BY FIVE WICKETS

GT VS RCB - GT LOST THE TOSS - GT FORCED TO FIELD - GT WON BY SIX WICKETS

GT VS PBKS - GT WON THE TOSS - GT CHOSE TO BAT - GT LOST BY EIGHT WICKETS

GT VS MI - GT WON THE TOSS - GT CHOSE TO FIELD - GT LOST BY FIVE RUNS

GT VS LSG  - GT WON THE TOSS - GT CHOSE TO BAT - GT WON BY 62 RUNS

GT VS CSK - GT LOST THE TOSS - GT FORCED TO FIELD - GT WON BY SEVEN WICKETS

GT VS RCB - GT WON THE TOSS - GT CHOSE TO BAT - GT LOST BY EIGHT WICKETS

 

RAJASTHAN ROYALS TOSS HISTORY IN IPL 2022

TOSSES WON: 2/14 TOSSES LOST: 12/14

MATCHES WON AFTER WINNING TOSS: 1/2

MATCHES WON AFTER LOSING TOSS: 8/12

RR VS SRH - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 61 RUNS

RR VS MI - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 23 RUNS

RR VS RCB - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR LOST BY FOUR WICKETS

RR VS LSG - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY THREE RUNS

RR VS GT - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 37 RUNS

RR VS KKR- RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY SEVEN RUNS

RR VS DC - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 15 RUNS

RR VS RCB - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 29 RUNS

RR VS MI - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR LOST BY FIVE WICKETS

RR VS KKR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR LOST BY SEVEN WICKETS

RR VS PBKS - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - RR WON BY SIX WICKETS

RR VS DC - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR LOST BY EIGHT WICKETS

RR VS LSG- RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO BAT - RR WON BY 24 RUNS

RR VS CSK - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - RR WON BY FIVE WICKETS

 

What happens if the match is washed out?

A Super Over will decide the result if any of the playoff matches - including the final - is interrupted by the weather and no play is possible in regulation time. However, if the conditions remain unplayable, then the league standings will be used to decide the winner.

"For the Eliminator and each Qualifier playoff matches (where there is no reserve day), in the event that it is not possible to schedule a five-over match to complete by the end of the extra time on the original day, the teams will, if conditions permit, play a Super Over to determine the winner of the relevant Eliminator or Qualifier match," the guidelines stated. The Super Over would need to start at 12.50 am latest for these matches to finish.

If the Super Over is not possible, "the team that finished highest in the league table after the 70 matches of the regular season shall be declared the winner of the relevant playoff match or final".

There is a reserve day for the final.

14:51: It has stopped raining in Kolkata for now. It's bright and sunny.

GUJARAT TITANS - ROAD TO THE PLAYOFFS

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets

Beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs

Beat Punjab Kings by six wickets

Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets

Beat Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs

Beat Chennai Super Kings by three wickets

Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by eight runs

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets

Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets

Lost to Punjab Kings by eight wickets

Lost to Mumbai Indians by five runs

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 62 runs

Beat Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets

Lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets

 

RAJASTHAN ROYALS - ROAD TO THE PLAYOFFS

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs

Beat Mumbai Indians by 23 runs

Lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by three runs

Lost to Gujarat Titans by 37 runs

Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runs

Beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs

Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 29 runs

Lost to Mumbai Indians by five wickets

Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets

Beat Punjab Kings by six wickets

Lost to Delhi Capitals by eight wickets

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 24 runs

Beat Chennai Super Kings by five wickets

MATCH PREVIEW

As the Indian Premier League bandwagon returns to Kolkata after three years for this edition’s first two playoffs matches, the cricket-loving fans will hope that the rain forecast does not come true.

The Qualifier 1, between top-ranked new entrant Gujarat Titans and second-placed Rajasthan Royals – which won the inaugural title in 2008 – at the Eden Gardens here on Tuesday, is expected to be a keenly-contested one as the winner of the match will reach the final. The fact that Titans beat Royals in their only duel five week ago will have little significance as it happened well before the sides hit the reset button.

Ashish Nehra’s cricketing acumen and Hardik Pandya’s pro-active captaincy has built Titans as a formidable unit. Its key members have played their roles well.

While Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha have accumulated crucial runs at the top, Hardik, who is the team’s highest run-scorer with 413 runs, and David Miller have contributed handsomely. Spinner Rashid Khan and pacer Mohammed Shami have taken 18 wickets apiece and Lockie Ferguson has helped in putting the opposition under pressure.

Others have revolved around the key players to enhance the formidability of Titans, which would follow the process that has given it success so far.

Right personnel

Coached by Kumar Sangakkara, the Royals have picked the right personnel and have used them well to reach the playoffs after four years.

Top run-getter Jos Buttler (629) and top wicket-taker Yuzvendra Chahal (26 wickets) have shouldered the bulk of the responsibility. Captain Sanju Samson and Devdutt Padikkal have chipped in when needed. Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna and R. Ashwin have strengthened the bowling department.

While the Royals would like to pay tribute to their former captain and mentor Shane Warne by winning back the trophy, Titans would love to ensure a memorable finish by taking the champion’s tag. The first step towards that should be an exciting one.

RAJASTHAN ROYALS  VS GUJARAT TITANS FULL SQUADS

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Corbin Bosch*, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell.

*Corbin Bosch replaced Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Gujarat Titans (GT): Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Matthew Wade (wk), Gurkeerat Singh, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharsan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz* (wk).

*Rahmanullah Gurbaz replaced Jason Roy.

WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH GT VS RR, IPL 2022 QUALIFIER 1 LIVE?

The IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM on Tuesday, May 24. The match will also be available for live streaming on Disney+Hotstar.
