Gujarat Titans IPL 2022 schedule, match timings, dates, venues

Here's the complete list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans for IPL 2022.

IPL schedule 2022: Full fixtures list, date, time, venues and teams

Mumbai Indians IPL 2022 schedule, timings, dates and venues

Delhi Capitals IPL 2022 schedule, match timings, dates and venues

Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2022 schedule, match timings, dates and venues

March 28: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, 7.30PM, Wankhede Stadium

April 2: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, 7.30PM, MCA Stadium - Pune

April 8: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, 7:30PM, Brabourne Stadium - CCI

April 11: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans, 7:30 PM, DY Patil Stadium

April 14: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, 7:30 PM, DY Patil Stadium

April 17: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30 PM, MCA Stadium - Pune

April 23, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, 3:30 PM, DY Patil Stadium

April 27, Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7:30 PM, Wankhede Stadium

April 30, Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 3:30 PM, Brabourne Stadium - CCI

May 3, Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, 7:30 PM, DY Patil Stadium

May 6, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, 7:30 PM, Brabourne Stadium - CCI

May 10, Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, 7:30 PM, MCA Stadium - Pune

May 15, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, 3:30 PM, Wankhede Stadium

May 19, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, 7:30 PM, Wankhede Stadium