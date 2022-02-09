Home IPL News IPL 2022: Ahmedabad franchise to be called Gujarat Titans The Ahmedabad franchise will be known as Gujarat Titans in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League. Team Sportstar 09 February, 2022 13:22 IST Hardik Pandya to captain Gujarat Giants. - PTI Team Sportstar 09 February, 2022 13:22 IST The Ahmedabad franchise will be known as Gujarat Titans in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League.The side will be captained by Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and coached by former Indian cricketer Ashish Nehra. Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan and young Indian batting talent Shubman Gill have also been selected as squad members.Vikram Solanki will hold the position of Director of Cricket, while Gary Kirsten will act as the Titans’ Mentor and batting coach. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :