IPL 2022: Ahmedabad franchise to be called Gujarat Titans

The Ahmedabad franchise will be known as Gujarat Titans in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League.

The side will be captained by Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and coached by former Indian cricketer Ashish Nehra. Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan and young Indian batting talent Shubman Gill have also been selected as squad members.

Vikram Solanki will hold the position of Director of Cricket, while Gary Kirsten will act as the Titans’ Mentor and batting coach.