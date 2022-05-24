Gujarat Titans reaches IPL final in debut season

Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday to reach the Indian Premier League (IPL) final in its debut season.

Set a daunting target of 189, Titans overhauled Royals' 188 for six in 19.3 overs with seven wickets in hand. With 16 runs needed off the last over, David Miller smashed three consecutive sixes off Prasidh Krishna to seal the win.

After losing Wriddhiman Saha off the second ball of the run-chase, Shubman Gill and Matthew Wade stitched a 72-run stand for the second wicket. Skipper Hardik Pandya and Miller took over the mantle with and took Gujarat home with a 106-run partnership off just 60 balls.

Titans had a dominant run in the league stage of the tournament and ended top of the points table with 20 points, losing just four of their 14 matches. Rajasthan was a close second with nine wins from 14 matches.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan will get another crack at the IPL final when it takes on the winner of the Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2.