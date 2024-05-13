MagazineBuy Print

GT vs KKR, IPL 2024: Why is Gujarat Titans wearing lavender jersey against Kolkata Knight Riders?

This will be the second year in a row that Titans will be donning the lavender jersey to “demonstrate solidarity with cancer patients.”

Published : May 13, 2024 18:54 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gujarat Titans’ Shubman Gill in action during the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Gujarat Titans’ Shubman Gill in action during the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
infoIcon

Gujarat Titans’ Shubman Gill in action during the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Gujarat Titans will not be sporting its usual dark blue colours during its IPL 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Titans will be wearing lavender jerseys to show support for cancer awareness, announced the franchise last week.

This will be the second year in a row that Titans will be donning the lavender jersey to “demonstrate solidarity with cancer patients.”

FOLLOW BLOG | GUJARAT TITANS VS KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS LIVE

“This gesture will serve as a reminder of the importance of early detection and access to quality care for improving outcomes in patients with cancer,” Gujarat-based franchise said in a statement.

“This initiative will help educate fans about cancer prevention, emphasizing the importance of lifestyle adjustments and regular screenings for early detection,” the release added.

In the IPL 2023 edition, Titans donned the special jersey during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

