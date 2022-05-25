Hardik Pandya: The four times I have reached an IPL final, I have won the tournament

Hardik Pandya was optimistic about his team's chances of winning a maiden IPL title after the Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in Qualifier 1 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

"When we started the tournament, obviously, I wanted to win. It is a dream," Pandya said after the match. "The four times I have reached an IPL final, I have won the tournament. I was just telling the boys."

Hardik was signed as an uncapped player by Mumbai Indians for Rs 10 lakh in 2015. He was retained at the 2018 auction for Rs 11 crore. In the next two seasons, Hardik scored 762 runs and took 32 wickets in 29 games. Hardik is a four-time title-winner: 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Hardik: Miller is always a match-winner for us

Hardik's unbeaten 106-run stand with David Miller made light work of the Royals' target of 189. Hardik also credited his family for his development as a cricketer. "I've started to balance things in my life. Has been a constant effort throughout the last couple of years. In the end, my family, my son, my wife, and my brother as well have played a big role. They kind of allowed me to get neutral in life. I look forward to going home and spending some time with family."