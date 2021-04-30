Harpreet Brar gets Kohli, Maxwell, de Villiers to put Punjab Kings on top

Harpreet Brar's 3 for 19 put Punjab Kings on top against a star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore line-up on Friday.

Needing 180 to win, the left-arm spinner - playing his first match of the season - got rid of Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell out off successive balls before accounting for AB de Villiers in his next over.

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2021 Highlights: Punjab beats Bangalore by 34 runs; Harpreet, Rahul star

Brar began by getting Kohli for 35. It was short of a length delivery that kept low and crashed into the RCB captain's leg stump. The next delivery, he spun the ball from the middle stump to clean Maxwell up. Brar then had de Villiers caught by KL Rahul at extra cover.

This is only Brar's fourth IPL game. He had gone wicketless in the first three, two in 2019 and one in 2020.