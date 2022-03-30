Harshal Patel becomes second bowler in IPL history to bowl two maidens in a match

Harshal Patel became the second bowler after Mohammad Siraj to bowl two maidens in one IPL match. He achieved the feat against the Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2022 match at the DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday.

Incidentally, Siraj's performance had also come against KKR, in IPL 2020.

IPL 2022 LIVE score, RCB vs KKR updates: Harshal registers two wicket maidens, Kolkata nine down

Harshal, introduced in the 12th over, struck with his fourth ball when Sam Billings holed out to Virat Kohli. Shortly after, he had the dangerous looking Andre Russell caught behind for an 18-ball 25.

Harshal finished with figures of 4-2-11-2.