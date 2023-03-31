IPL: Team-wise win-loss stats and overall record ahead of 2023 season

The festive season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be back on Friday with the start of the 16th season of the tournament.

The two-month-long season will start with defending champion Gujarat Titans taking on four-time winner Chennai Super Kings.

The Hardik Pandya-led Titans and Lucknow Super Giants were the two new entrants in the IPL during the 2022 season last year. LSG slipped in the IPL Playoffs, losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator match.

Mumbai Indians is the most successful franchise in the league with five titles in its cabinet.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings have been part of the league since its inception in 2008 but have never won the tournament.

Here is the overall compilation of how teams have done in the IPL in 15 seasons.