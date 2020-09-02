Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: BCCI medical team member tests positive for COVID-19 A member of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s medical team in the United Arab Emirates has tested positive for COVID-19. Team Sportstar Mumbai 02 September, 2020 21:55 IST The professional is "asymptomatic" and has been kept in "isolation" from the rest of the BCCI operations team. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Mumbai 02 September, 2020 21:55 IST A member of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s medical team in the United Arab Emirates has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. READ: Josh Hazlewood 'concerned' about coronavirus outbreak at CSKAn Indian Premier League (IPL) insider confirmed to Sportstar that the professional is "asymptomatic" and has been kept in "isolation" from the rest of the BCCI operations team.READ: Kings XI skipper K.L. Rahul wants team to 'peak at the right time'The development takes the number of confirmed coronarvirus cases in the IPL entourage to 14, ahead of the tournament-opener on September 19. Last week, 13 members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent, including two cricketers, were found COVID-19 positive. They are currently in mandatory 14-day isolation after which they will be tested again. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos