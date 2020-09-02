IPL 2020: BCCI medical team member tests positive for COVID-19

A member of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s medical team in the United Arab Emirates has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

An Indian Premier League (IPL) insider confirmed to Sportstar that the professional is "asymptomatic" and has been kept in "isolation" from the rest of the BCCI operations team.

The development takes the number of confirmed coronarvirus cases in the IPL entourage to 14, ahead of the tournament-opener on September 19. Last week, 13 members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent, including two cricketers, were found COVID-19 positive. They are currently in mandatory 14-day isolation after which they will be tested again.