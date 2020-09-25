CSK vs DC, IPL 2020 LIVE: CSK's Faf du Plessis crosses 2000-run mark

Faf du Plessis broke the 2000-run barrier in IPL and joined an elite club during the match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. Du Plessis achieved the feat in the 11th over of CSK's run chase.

The South African - in terrific form this season - has hit two consecutive fifties so far. His unbeaten 58 against Mumbai Indians in the season opener handed Chennai a winning start as it beat the defending champion by five wickets.

IPL 2020 | CSK vs DC Live Scores

In the second game against Rajasthan Royals, Du Plessis scored a brilliant 37-ball 72. However, his valiant knock went in vain as Rajasthan pipped Chennai by 16 runs.

In the 73 matches he has played so far, Du Plessis has scored 1983 runs with 14 half-centuries at an average of 33.05.