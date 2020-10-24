Home IPL 2020 News KXIP vs SRH Dream11 IPL 2020 Live Team Prediction: Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XI, Predicted XI, Playing XI for Today’s Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Match 43 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 24 KXIP vs SRH Predicted Playing 11 IPL 2020, Match Day Team Squad Updates: A look at the Predicted XI and today's players list of Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Team Sportstar 24 October, 2020 13:55 IST Chris Gayle has been in fine form for Kings XI Punjab. - IPL Team Sportstar 24 October, 2020 13:55 IST Kings XI Punjab will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 43 of the IPL 2020 at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. IPL 2020 schedule: Full IPL time table, match timings in IST, upcoming games, venues and teamsKings XI Punjab Predicted XI1. K. L. Rahul (C & Wk)2. Chris Gayle (Overseas)3. Mayank Agarwal4. Glenn Maxwell (Overseas)5. Mandeep Singh6. Sarfaraz Khan7. Krishnappa Gowtham8. Chris Jordan (Overseas)9. Murugan Ashwin10. Mohammed Shami11. Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Overseas) IPL 2020 mid-season transfer rules, players list, who is eligible, window Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI1. David Warner (C/Overseas)2. Jonny Bairstow (Overseas)3. Kane Williamson (Overseas)4. Manish Pandey5. Virat Singh6. Abhishek Sharma7. Abdul Samad8. Rashid Khan (Overseas)9. Priyam Garg10. T Natarajan11. Khaleel AhmedSquads:Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Sanjay YadavKings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (WK/C), Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos