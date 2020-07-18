Home IPL 2020 News UAE emerges as the only viable venue option for IPL The ICC Board is set to meet on Monday and besides finalising the election procedure for the chairman’s post, it is expected to announce deferment of IPL. Amol Karhadkar Mumbai 18 July, 2020 21:26 IST A jubilant Mumbai Indians side after beating Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2019 final. - Getty Images Amol Karhadkar Mumbai 18 July, 2020 21:26 IST In anticipation of the T20 World Cup’s postponement to be made public early next week, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has prepared a back-up plan for staging the Indian Premier League’s (IPL’s) postponed 2020 edition.Ever since the pandemic broke out in India in March, the IPL’s 13th edition has been indefinitely postponed.The IPL’s fate has been linked to the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in Australia from October 18 to November 15, since October-November is the only available window for rescheduling the league.The ICC Board is set to meet on Monday and besides finalising the election procedure for the chairman’s post, it is eaxpected to announce deferment of IPL. Anticipating the ICC’s move, the BCCI’s apex council was presented with options for scheduling the IPL.READ| Ganguly in home quarantine after elder brother tests COVID-19 positive It is understood that the apex council was told that the BCCI will seek government’s advice and permission on staging the IPL. The BCCI has prepared two options each for venues and dates.The tournament will be either played at the four stadiums in the Mumbai-Pune corridor or move to the United Arab Emirates. As for the schedule, the BCCI has presented options of September 26 to November 7 and September 26 to November 14.If the government disagrees to the proposition, considering Mumbai and Pune have emerged as COVID-19 hotspots, the BCCI hopes to get a go-ahead to shift the tournament to the UAE. “With the arbitrator ruling against us, it’s imperative for the IPL to be staged and it looks like UAE will be the most viable option this time around,” said an apex council member, preferring anonymity. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos