CSK vs DC, IPL 2021 Live Score: Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings face Pant's Delhi Capitals

[CSK vs DC, IPL 2021, MATCH 2 LIVE SCORECARD]

MATCH PREVIEW

In the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008, Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the only wicketkeeper to lead a side. In 2021, he has the company of three more Indians — Sanju Samson, K. L. Rahul and Rishabh Pant.

When Chennai Super Kings starts its campaign against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, the limelight will be on new captain Pant.

Pant’s brutal onslaught across formats over the last six months has brought India success. He will be hoping to repeat his heroics while leading the Delhi Capitals in Shreyas Iyer’s absence.

Dhoni has an uphill task to revive CSK’s fortune. Had it not been for a hat-trick of wins at the end, powered by a hat-trick of Man of the Match efforts by promising youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad, it would have finished the tournament at the bottom of the table in 2020.

Suresh Raina, whose absence hurt the team in the UAE, has returned while Robin Uthappa’s addition has bolstered its dodgy batting department.

Even after the departure of Shane Watson and Harbhajan Singh, the yellow army has many old guards. It will be interesting to see if Gaikwad and Sam Curran are ready to carry forward the legacy.

The Super Kings will start afresh on a positive note. On the other hand, the Capitals will not be able to field its best XI in the opening game. The Proteas pace combo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje will be unavailable as they are serving the mandatory quarantine period.

All-rounder Axar Patel, recovering from COVID-19, will be missing too. The only solace is the return of Amit Mishra to partner the veteran R. Ashwin in the spin department.

- Amol Karhadkar

PREDICTED XI

CSK: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir

DC: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Marcus Stoinis, R Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Chris Woakes, Ishant Sharma

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The two teams have played 23 times against each other in the IPL. While CSK won 15 matches, DC romped home on eight occasions.

In the last five encounters, Chennai holds a 3-2 advantage over Delhi.

TOP PERFORMERS IN THE FIXTURE

Highest run-getters Runs scored MS Dhoni (CSK 2008-2015, 2018-Present) 547 Suresh Raina (CSK 2008-2015, 2018-Present) 498 Faf du Plessis (CSK 2011-2015, 2018-Present) 323 Top wicket-takers Ravichandran Ashwin (CSK 2008-2015, DC 2020-Present) 17 Dwayne Bravo (CSK 2008-2015, 2018-Present) 14 Ravindra Jadeja (CSK 2012-2015, 2018-Present) 12

STARS FROM LAST SEASON

Highest run-getters Runs scored Shikhar Dhawan (DC) 618 Shreyas Iyer (DC) 519 Faf du Plessis (CSK) 449 Top wicket-takers Wickets taken Kagiso Rabada (DC) 30 Anrich Nortje (DC) 22 Ravichandran Ashwin (DC) 13

SQUADS

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (w/c), Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Robin Uthappa, Imran Tahir, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Bhagath Varma, Harishankar Reddy, KM Asif, N Jagadeesan, Hari Nishanth, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Lungi Ngidi

DC: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel

