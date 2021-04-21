IPL 2021, Match 15: KKR vs CSK - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 15 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Head to head: (24 matches: KKR 9 | CSK 15)

The two teams has played one another 24 times in the IPL, with CSK winning 15 matches and KKR winning nine.

Last IPL meeting: KKR (172/6 in 20 overs) lost to CSK (178/6 in 20 overs)

Nitish Rana's 61-ball 87 helped Knight Riders posted a competitive score of 172 for 6 in 20 overs.

In reply, Ruturaj Gaikwad continued his wonderful run at the top of the order, making a match-winning 72 in 53 balls. Crucial contributions from Ambati Rayudu (38) and Ravindra Jadeja (31 not out), helped CSK cross the line in the final over in Dubai.

In the other fixture held that year, Knight Riders triumphed by 10 runs.

Top performers in the fixture

Top run-getters Most runs Suresh Raina (CSK 2008-2015, 2018-Present) 736 MS Dhoni (2008-2015, 2018-Present) 482 Brendon McCullum (KKR 2008-2010, 2012-2013, CSK 2014-2015) 346 Top wicket-takers Most wickets R Ashwin (CSK 2008-2015) 16 Sunil Narine (KKR 2012-Present) 15 Ravindra Jadeja (CSK 2012-2015, 2018-Present) 15

STARS FROM LAST SEASON