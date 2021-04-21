Home IPL News IPL 2021, Match 15: KKR vs CSK - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers IPL 2021, KKR vs CSK: Eoin Morgan's KKR will look to get back to winning ways against MS Dhoni's CSK, which has won its last two matches. Team Sportstar 21 April, 2021 08:16 IST MS Dhoni's CSK will want to make it three wins in a row when they face Eoin Morgan's KKR on Wednesday-Sportzpics/IPL Team Sportstar 21 April, 2021 08:16 IST Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 15 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.Head to head: (24 matches: KKR 9 | CSK 15)The two teams has played one another 24 times in the IPL, with CSK winning 15 matches and KKR winning nine.Last IPL meeting: KKR (172/6 in 20 overs) lost to CSK (178/6 in 20 overs)Nitish Rana's 61-ball 87 helped Knight Riders posted a competitive score of 172 for 6 in 20 overs.In reply, Ruturaj Gaikwad continued his wonderful run at the top of the order, making a match-winning 72 in 53 balls. Crucial contributions from Ambati Rayudu (38) and Ravindra Jadeja (31 not out), helped CSK cross the line in the final over in Dubai.In the other fixture held that year, Knight Riders triumphed by 10 runs.Top performers in the fixtureTop run-gettersMost runsSuresh Raina (CSK 2008-2015, 2018-Present)736MS Dhoni (2008-2015, 2018-Present)482Brendon McCullum (KKR 2008-2010, 2012-2013, CSK 2014-2015)346Top wicket-takersMost wicketsR Ashwin (CSK 2008-2015)16Sunil Narine (KKR 2012-Present)15Ravindra Jadeja (CSK 2012-2015, 2018-Present)15 STARS FROM LAST SEASONTop run-gettersRuns scoredFaf du Plessis449Shubman Gill440Eoin Morgan418Top wicket-takersWickets takenVarun Chakaravarthy (KKR)17Sam Curran (CSK)13Deepak Chahar (CSK)12 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.