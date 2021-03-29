IPL 2021: Hardik, Krunal, Suryakumar enter Mumbai Indians team bubble

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, brother Krunal and Suryakumar Yadav joined the Mumbai Indians squad here ahead of the Indian Premier League 2021.

The three were on national duty for the ODI series against England, which India won 2-1 after beating the tourist by seven runs in the third and final match in Pune on Sunday. The franchise posted a video of the trio arriving in Mumbai on its official Twitter handle.

"Firstly, really happy and very proud to represent India. It was always my dream to play for the country. It feels great, and I was really happy to be part of such an amazing unit," Suryakumar said in the video.

"And now, that role is over, and I am back to my Mumbai Indians family. Looking ahead to unbelievable times ahead," he added.

Defending champion MI will take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 9.