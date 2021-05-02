IPL 2021, Match 29: PBKS vs DC - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers

KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 29 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD: (27 MATCHES- PBKS 15 DC 12)

In the overall, head-to-head count, the battle between Punjab and Delhi has been fairly even, with Punjab holding a 15-12 win-loss advantage record out of the 27 times both teams have faced each other.

LAST IPL MEETING

DC (198/4 in 18.2 overs) beat PBKS (195/4 in 20 overs) by six wickets.

Earlier this season, the two teams had squared off in Match 11 of the competition at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Despite chasing a mammoth target of 196, Shikhar Dhawan’s magnificent 92 (49) helped Capitals win the match comfortably.

Prithvi Shaw, with a cameo 32 off 17 balls and Dhawan got Delhi off to a desired start adding 21 runs in the first two overs. From then on it was a Dhawan show as the southpaw hammered a match-winning 92 to secure a win for Delhi.

Punjab skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, both had a good outing with the bat with scores of 61 and 69 respectively, but were overshadowed by Shikhar’s heroics.

POSITION ON THE POINTS TABLE

DC is currently second in the IPL 2021 points table with 10 points from seven matches, which include five wins and two losses. PBKS, on the other hand, is at fifth with six points from seven outings. Out of the seven, it has won three and lost four.

IPL 2021 FORM GUIDE: (LAST 5 MATCHES |WIN: LOSS)

DC- It is in great form having won four of its last five matches. (4:1)

PBKS- Performance has not been satisfactory as it has just two wins in its last five matches. (2:3)

THE BEST PERFORMERS THIS SEASON (FROM DC AND PBKS)

TOP RUN-GETTERS

Rank Player name Runs 1. KL Rahul (PBKS) 331 2. Shikhar Dhawan (DC) 311 3. Prithvi Shaw (DC) 269 4. Rishabh Pant (DC) 199 5. Chris Gayle (PBKS) 165

TOP WICKET-TAKERS