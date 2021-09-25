IPL 2021 IPL News IPL News IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals fined for maintaining slow over rate against Delhi Capitals As it was the team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Royals captain Sanju Samson was fined Rs 24 lakh. Team Sportstar 25 September, 2021 21:16 IST Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson was fined Rs 24 lakh. - BCCI/Sportzpics Team Sportstar 25 September, 2021 21:16 IST Rajasthan Royals has been fined after it maintained a slow over rate during its IPL 2021 fixture against Delhi Capitals at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.As it was the team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson was fined Rs 24 lakhs. READ: Delhi Capitals beats RR by 33 runs to go top of points tableThe rest of the members of the playing XI were each fined lesser of either Rs 6 lakh or 25 percent of their individual match fee. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :