IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals ropes in Glenn Phillips

Rajasthan Royals has roped in New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Glenn Phillips for the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), which begins in the United Arab Emirates on September 19.

The 24-year-old, who has featured in a lone Test and 25 T20Is for New Zealand, recently featured in The Hundred for Welsh Fire. He comes in as a replacement for Jos Buttler, who pulled out of the tournament.

READ: Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler to miss the UAE leg

"The Kiwi wicketkeeper-batter is the Royals' first replacement player signing for the remainder of #IPL2021," the franchise tweeted.