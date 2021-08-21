Home IPL News IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals ropes in Glenn Phillips Rajasthan Royals has roped in New Zealand batsman Glenn Phillips for the second leg of the IPL 2021, which begins in the United Arab Emirates on September 19. Team Sportstar 21 August, 2021 20:10 IST File picture of Glenn Phillips. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 21 August, 2021 20:10 IST Rajasthan Royals has roped in New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Glenn Phillips for the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), which begins in the United Arab Emirates on September 19.The 24-year-old, who has featured in a lone Test and 25 T20Is for New Zealand, recently featured in The Hundred for Welsh Fire. He comes in as a replacement for Jos Buttler, who pulled out of the tournament.READ: Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler to miss the UAE leg"The Kiwi wicketkeeper-batter is the Royals' first replacement player signing for the remainder of #IPL2021," the franchise tweeted. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :