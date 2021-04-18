IPL 2021 Match 10: RCB vs KKR - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers

Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on three-time finalist Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 10 of the 2021 IPL at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: (27 MATCHES - RCB 12 | KKR 15)

Kolkata has faced off against Bangalore 27 times in the IPL since 2008, holding a 15-12 win-loss advantage.

RECENT FORM:

In the last five encounters between the two sides, the Royal Challengers hold a slight edge over the Knight Riders, winning three times. RCB won both the games against KKR last season.

During match 28 of IPL 2020 in Sharjah, an unbeaten 33-ball 73 and a brilliant all-round bowling performance guided Bangalore (194/2 in 20 overs) to a whopping 82-run victory over Kolkata (112/9). Chris Morris and Washington Sundar took two wickets each for RCB.

During the reverse fixture in Abu Dhabi, KKR could only make 84/8 from its allotted 20 overs. The Royal Challengers chased the target in just 13.3 overs with eight wickets remaining. RCB's Mohammed Siraj was adjudged player-of-the-match for his figures of 3/8, which included two maidens.

TOP PERFORMERS IN THIS FIXTURE (2008-20):

Rank Best Batsmen Team Runs Scored 1. Virat Kohli RCB: 2008-20 725 2. Chris Gayle RCB: 2011-17 557 3. Gautam Gambhir KKR: 2011-17 530 Rank Best Bowlers Team Wickets taken 1. Sunil Narine KKR: 2012-Present 16 2. Yuzvendra Chahal RCB: 2014-Present 14 3. Vinay Kumar RCB: 2008-13 13

STARS FROM LAST SEASON (IPL 2020):