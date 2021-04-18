IPL News

IPL 2021 Match 10: RCB vs KKR - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers

In the previous five matches between the two teams, Royal Challengers Bangalore holds a slight advantage over Kolkata Knight Riders, winning three times compared to KKR's two.

18 April, 2021 08:21 IST
KKR vs RCB

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders in a 2021 IPL match on Sunday (File Photo).   -  BCCI/IPL

Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on three-time finalist Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 10 of the 2021 IPL at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: (27 MATCHES - RCB 12 | KKR 15)

Kolkata has faced off against Bangalore 27 times in the IPL since 2008, holding a 15-12 win-loss advantage.

RECENT FORM:

In the last five encounters between the two sides, the Royal Challengers hold a slight edge over the Knight Riders, winning three times. RCB won both the games against KKR last season.

During match 28 of IPL 2020 in Sharjah, an unbeaten 33-ball 73 and a brilliant all-round bowling performance guided Bangalore (194/2 in 20 overs) to a whopping 82-run victory over Kolkata (112/9). Chris Morris and Washington Sundar took two wickets each for RCB.

During the reverse fixture in Abu Dhabi, KKR could only make 84/8 from its allotted 20 overs. The Royal Challengers chased the target in just 13.3 overs with eight wickets remaining. RCB's Mohammed Siraj was adjudged player-of-the-match for his figures of 3/8, which included two maidens.

TOP PERFORMERS IN THIS FIXTURE (2008-20):

RankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored
1.Virat KohliRCB: 2008-20725
2.Chris GayleRCB: 2011-17557
3.Gautam GambhirKKR: 2011-17530
RankBest BowlersTeamWickets taken
1.Sunil NarineKKR: 2012-Present16
2.Yuzvendra ChahalRCB: 2014-Present14
3.Vinay KumarRCB: 2008-1313

 

STARS FROM LAST SEASON (IPL 2020):

RankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored
1.Devdutt PadikkalRCB473
2.Virat KohliRCB466
3.AB de VilliersRCB454
RankBest BowlersTeamWickets taken
1.Yuzvendra ChahalRCB21
2.Varun ChakravarthyKKR17
3.Pat CumminsKKR12