IPL 2021 Match 10: RCB vs KKR - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers In the previous five matches between the two teams, Royal Challengers Bangalore holds a slight advantage over Kolkata Knight Riders, winning three times compared to KKR's two. Team Sportstar 18 April, 2021 08:21 IST Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders in a 2021 IPL match on Sunday (File Photo). - BCCI/IPL Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on three-time finalist Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 10 of the 2021 IPL at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.HEAD-TO-HEAD: (27 MATCHES - RCB 12 | KKR 15)Kolkata has faced off against Bangalore 27 times in the IPL since 2008, holding a 15-12 win-loss advantage.RECENT FORM:In the last five encounters between the two sides, the Royal Challengers hold a slight edge over the Knight Riders, winning three times. RCB won both the games against KKR last season. RELATED | IPL 2021: Sams joins RCB bio-bubble after testing COVID-19 negative During match 28 of IPL 2020 in Sharjah, an unbeaten 33-ball 73 and a brilliant all-round bowling performance guided Bangalore (194/2 in 20 overs) to a whopping 82-run victory over Kolkata (112/9). Chris Morris and Washington Sundar took two wickets each for RCB.During the reverse fixture in Abu Dhabi, KKR could only make 84/8 from its allotted 20 overs. The Royal Challengers chased the target in just 13.3 overs with eight wickets remaining. RCB's Mohammed Siraj was adjudged player-of-the-match for his figures of 3/8, which included two maidens.TOP PERFORMERS IN THIS FIXTURE (2008-20):RankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored1.Virat KohliRCB: 2008-207252.Chris GayleRCB: 2011-175573.Gautam GambhirKKR: 2011-17530RankBest BowlersTeamWickets taken1.Sunil NarineKKR: 2012-Present162.Yuzvendra ChahalRCB: 2014-Present143.Vinay KumarRCB: 2008-1313 STARS FROM LAST SEASON (IPL 2020):RankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored1.Devdutt PadikkalRCB4732.Virat KohliRCB4663.AB de VilliersRCB454RankBest BowlersTeamWickets taken1.Yuzvendra ChahalRCB212.Varun ChakravarthyKKR173.Pat CumminsKKR12