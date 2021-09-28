IPL 2021: Confident Royal Challengers Bangalore takes on struggling Rajasthan Royals

Fresh from an impressive 54-run win over Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore will take the field against Rajasthan Royals at Dubai on Wednesday with confidence.

RCB snapped a two-match losing streak in fine fashion on Sunday, stunning a strong MI with authority. Skipper Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell notched up fifties, before Harshal Patel’s hat-trick sealed the match in RCB’s favour.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal played his part, picking up three crucial wickets.

RR, on the other hand, has lost two straight matches. The most recent setback came on Monday, when the side went down to Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets.

Skipper Sanju Samson has been on fire with the bat, but has lacked support from teammates. RR has been badly affected by the withdrawal of England star Jos Buttler, who pulled out of the second leg citing bubble fatigue.

RR’s two other English match-winners — Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes — are also unavailable.

The next few matches will be vital for RR, as it is stuck on eight points alongside three other mid-table teams. Some winning momentum will help to break free from the pack and make a bid to qualify for the playoff rounds.

RCB (12 points) is in a more comfortable position, with six wins in 10 matches.