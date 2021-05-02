IPL 2021, Match 28: RR vs SRH - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 28 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on May 2 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Head to head record (13 matches: RR 6 | SRH 7)

The two sides hold stiff competition with each other as SRH leads the fixture with seven wins to Rajasthan's six.

Rajasthan Royals names Gerald Coetzee as Liam Livingstone's replacement

Last IPL meeting

In the last five encounters, Hyderabad has edged out Rajasthan with three wins to two.

SRH and RR last met on October 23, 2020, at the Dubai International Stadium where RR (154/6 in 20 overs) was beaten by SRH (156/2 in 18.1 overs).

After a fine bowling performance led by Jason Holder's 3/33, Sunrisers breezed through the chase as Manish Pandey's unbeaten knock off 83 off 47 balls stole the show. Hyderabad rallied home easily with a eight wicket win.

Earlier in the season, Rajasthan had pipped Sunrisers with a thrilling five-wicket win in the last over.

Top performers in the fixture

Rank Batsman Runs scored 1. Sanju Samson (RR: 2013-2016, 2018-Present) 382 2. Ajinkya Rahane (RR: 2012-2015, 2018-Present) 347 3. Shikhar Dhawan (SRH: 2013-2019) 253 Rank Bowler Wickets taken 1. James Faulkner (RR: 2013-2015) 12 2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH: 2010-Present) 9 3. Dale Steyn (SRH: 2013-2015) 8

Top performers last season