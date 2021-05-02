Home IPL News IPL 2021, Match 28: RR vs SRH - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers IPL 2021, RR vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad has edged out Rajasthan Royals in their last five meetings, with three wins to two. Team Sportstar 02 May, 2021 08:23 IST Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals will take on Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad in Delhi on Sunday. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 02 May, 2021 08:23 IST Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 28 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on May 2 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Head to head record (13 matches: RR 6 | SRH 7)The two sides hold stiff competition with each other as SRH leads the fixture with seven wins to Rajasthan's six. Rajasthan Royals names Gerald Coetzee as Liam Livingstone's replacement Last IPL meetingIn the last five encounters, Hyderabad has edged out Rajasthan with three wins to two.SRH and RR last met on October 23, 2020, at the Dubai International Stadium where RR (154/6 in 20 overs) was beaten by SRH (156/2 in 18.1 overs).After a fine bowling performance led by Jason Holder's 3/33, Sunrisers breezed through the chase as Manish Pandey's unbeaten knock off 83 off 47 balls stole the show. Hyderabad rallied home easily with a eight wicket win.Earlier in the season, Rajasthan had pipped Sunrisers with a thrilling five-wicket win in the last over.Top performers in the fixtureRankBatsmanRuns scored1.Sanju Samson (RR: 2013-2016, 2018-Present)3822.Ajinkya Rahane (RR: 2012-2015, 2018-Present)3473.Shikhar Dhawan (SRH: 2013-2019)253RankBowlerWickets taken1.James Faulkner (RR: 2013-2015)122.Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH: 2010-Present)93.Dale Steyn (SRH: 2013-2015)8 Top performers last seasonRankBatsmanRuns scored1.David Warner (SRH)5482.Manish Pandey (SRH)4253.Sanju Samson (RR)375RankBowlerWickets taken1.Rashid Khan (SRH)202.Jofra Archer (RR)203.T Natarajan16 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.