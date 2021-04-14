Shahbaz Ahmed's triple-wicket over that turned the game for RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore allrounder Shahbaz Ahmed's triple-wicket over propelled Virat Kohli & Co. to their second consecutive win in IPL 2021, leaving Sunrisers Hyderabad to rue an abject batting collapse. Chasing 150, Hyderabad was 96 for 1 in the 14th over but eventually lost by six runs.

Hyderabad needed 35 from 24 balls with eight wickets in hand when Ahmed was introduced in the 17th over. The Bengal cricketer got Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey off successive deliveries before removing Abdul Samad off the last ball to finish with 2-0-7-3.

As it happened: IPL 2021, SRH vs RCB Live Score: Shahbaz snaps Bairstow, Pandey and Samad in one over; Hyderabad needs 16 in last over

Ahmed was signed by RCB last season after a sparkling Ranji Trophy season for Bengal, emerging as the joint-highest wicket-taker with 35 victims.

Ahmed's form had prompted Bengal coach Arun Lal to say, "Heroes. Shahbaz is redefining the Hindi language. Instead of saying jaanbaaz (daredevil) cricketer we will say Shahbaz cricketer."