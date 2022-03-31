Bravo: Most wickets never my personal goal

When Dwayne Bravo took the 171st wicket in the Indian Premier League (IPL), he became the highest wicket-taker in the tournament, surpassing Lasith Malinga of the Mumbai Indians. He achieved the feat in 153 matches.

In a video interaction with Sportstar, Bravo, the two-time T20 World Cup winner, said his goal was to win more trophies than his compatriot Kieron Pollard. Bravo won his 16th T20 title - the most by any one player - playing a vital role in Chennai Super Kings' IPL triumph in 2021. Pollard is a close second with 15 title wins.

“My personal goal is to win trophies, and my personal goal is never to get the most wickets, score the most runs, take the most catches – that is never my goal because it's not something you can set out and plan,” he said.

“These things come with the multiple games you play and you know, your form and all these things, but for me, the most important thing is, I want the most titles, the most trophies, and there's a race between myself and my best friend Kieron Pollard, on who can finish (with) the most T20 trophies.”

“That is what is on my mind. I want to create an impact, contribute to my team’s success and develop other young players."

The Trinidad-born player has taken 575 wickets in T20s – the most by any bowler. His closest competitor is South African leggie, Imran Tahir, with 451 wickets.

“For me, it is about wanting to be in that moment. You want to be where the game is, irrespective of whether it is (going) down to the wire, and the responsibility is on you,” he said.

“I'm not scared of failures, of making mistakes. I enjoy competing. Last-over finishes are what I live for. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. So when it doesn't work, you need to bounce back. I just have it within myself that 'never say never die attitude',” he further added.

The 38-year-old is a veteran in franchise cricket in the Caribbean and various leagues around the world.

No other player in the world has had a longer career in T20 Internationals than Bravo (15 years 263 days). But he had no one to look up to when he started playing the shortest format.

“When this format was introduced back in 2006, I think it was our first game. It was new for everybody,” he said.

“But when it comes to cricket, Jacques Kallis, Freddie Flintoff, Shaun Pollock as allrounders. These were the players before me (as allrounders), and I tried to pick out a thing or two from their book.”

Bravo also talked about the role of Ravindra Jadeja as the new CSK captain, saying that the Indian allrounder will be “guided a lot”. He also stressed that the attitude of the team has not changed.

Bravo hopes his new song, 'Number One', will help IPL defending champion CSK secure the silverware this year as well. “The good thing about my songs on four different occasions, I released songs before tournaments and we went on to win the title. So, let's see, hopefully, 'Number One' will bring another trophy for CSK,” he said.