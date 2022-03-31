Bravo overtakes Malinga to become highest wicket-taker in IPL history

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo became the leading wicket-taker in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with his 171st scalp against Lucknow Super Giants at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

He reached the landmark with the wicket of Deepapk Hooda. Bravo overtook Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga (170 wickets in 122 matches) in his 153rd game. The 38-year-old also has the most number of wickets to his name in all T20s with 575 scalps in 524 matches, far ahead of Imran Tahir's tally of 451, who is second on that list.

Indian spinners Amit Mishra (166 wickets), Piyush Chawla (157 wickets) and Harbhajan (150 wickets) complete the list of the top five wicket-takers in the IPL.

Bravo has played for CSK, Mumbai Indians and the now-defunct Gujarat Lions in the IPL. He was bought back by CSK for Rs 4.4 crores at this year's mega auction.

Bravo has been a pioneer in T20 cricket and is the first bowler to pick 300, 400 and 500 T20 wickets.