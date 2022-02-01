IPL 2022 auction: Full list of players to go under the hammer on Feb 12 and 13

The Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday sent out its final auction pool, which has been halved from the original list of 1214 players. The pruned list includes 590 players, who will go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. This final list includes 44 new names that were registered in the auction pool upon the request of the franchises.

Off the 590 players, there are 228 capped players, 355 uncapped, and seven from Associate countries. The seven Associate players are David Wiese, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Sandeep Lamichhane, Brad Wheal, Safyaan Sharif and Ali Khan.

David Warner, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Pat Cummins, Quinton de Kock, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Faf du Plessis and Mohammed Shami are part of the marquee set.

Amit Mishra is the oldest Indian at 39. He has a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. S. Sreesanth has also made the cut at a base price of Rs 50 lakh. Eighteen-year-old Dewald Brevis, who had a rewarding Under-19 World Cup with South Africa, is also part of the list.

A total of 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players make up the list.

Franchisee Salary Cap left for the 2022 Player Auction Rs. Crore No. of open player slots No. of open overseas player slots Chennai Super Kings 48 21 7 Delhi Capitals 47.5 21 7 Kolkata Knight Riders 48 21 6 Lucknow Super Giants 59 22 7 Mumbai Indians 48 21 7 Punjab Kings 72 23 8 Rajasthan Royals 62 22 7 Royal Challengers Bangalore 57 22 7 Sunrisers Hyderabad 68 22 7 Team Ahmedabad 52 22 7

There are 20 players in the auction list with a reserve price of Rs 1.5 crore while 34 players are in the list of cricketers with a reserve price of Rs 1 crore.

The country-wise breakdown of 220 overseas players is as under: