IPL 2022 auction: Full list of players to go under the hammer on Feb 12 and 13

IPL mega auction list: The Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday sent out its final auction pool, which has been halved from the original list of 1214 players.

01 February, 2022 14:15 IST
27 players were retained by eight franchises ahead of the 2022 IPL season.   -  BCCI/SPORTZPICS

The Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday sent out its final auction pool, which has been halved from the original list of 1214 players. The pruned list includes 590 players, who will go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. This final list includes 44 new names that were registered in the auction pool upon the request of the franchises.

Off the 590 players, there are 228 capped players, 355 uncapped, and seven from Associate countries. The seven Associate players are David Wiese, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Sandeep Lamichhane, Brad Wheal, Safyaan Sharif and Ali Khan.

David Warner, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Pat Cummins, Quinton de Kock, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Faf du Plessis and Mohammed Shami are part of the marquee set.

IPL 2022 auction players list: Warner, Ashwin, Shami, Iyer among marquee set

IPL 2022 set to begin on March 27, franchises, BCCI hope to conduct the tournament in India  

Amit Mishra is the oldest Indian at 39. He has a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. S. Sreesanth has also made the cut at a base price of Rs 50 lakh. Eighteen-year-old Dewald Brevis, who had a rewarding Under-19 World Cup with South Africa, is also part of the list.

A total of 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players make up the list.

FranchiseeSalary Cap left for the 2022 Player Auction Rs. CroreNo. of open player slotsNo. of open overseas player slots
Chennai Super Kings

48

21

7

Delhi Capitals

47.5

21

7

Kolkata Knight Riders

48

21

6

Lucknow Super Giants

59

22

7

Mumbai Indians

48

21

7

Punjab Kings

72

23

8

Rajasthan Royals

62

22

7

Royal Challengers Bangalore

57

22

7

Sunrisers Hyderabad

68

22

7

Team Ahmedabad

52

22

7

 

There are 20 players in the auction list with a reserve price of Rs 1.5 crore while 34 players are in the list of cricketers with a reserve price of Rs 1 crore.

The country-wise breakdown of 220 overseas players is as under:

Country

Auction List

Afghanistan

17

Australia

47

Bangladesh

5

England

24

Ireland

5

New Zealand

24

South Africa

33

Sri Lanka

23

West Indies

34

Zimbabwe

1

Namibia

3

Nepal

1

Scotland

2

USA

1

