Home IPL News IPL 2022 auction: Full list of players to go under the hammer on Feb 12 and 13 IPL mega auction list: The Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday sent out its final auction pool, which has been halved from the original list of 1214 players. Team Sportstar 01 February, 2022 14:15 IST 27 players were retained by eight franchises ahead of the 2022 IPL season. - BCCI/SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 01 February, 2022 14:15 IST The Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday sent out its final auction pool, which has been halved from the original list of 1214 players. The pruned list includes 590 players, who will go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. This final list includes 44 new names that were registered in the auction pool upon the request of the franchises.Off the 590 players, there are 228 capped players, 355 uncapped, and seven from Associate countries. The seven Associate players are David Wiese, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Sandeep Lamichhane, Brad Wheal, Safyaan Sharif and Ali Khan.David Warner, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Pat Cummins, Quinton de Kock, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Faf du Plessis and Mohammed Shami are part of the marquee set. IPL 2022 auction players list: Warner, Ashwin, Shami, Iyer among marquee set IPL 2022 set to begin on March 27, franchises, BCCI hope to conduct the tournament in India Amit Mishra is the oldest Indian at 39. He has a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. S. Sreesanth has also made the cut at a base price of Rs 50 lakh. Eighteen-year-old Dewald Brevis, who had a rewarding Under-19 World Cup with South Africa, is also part of the list. A total of 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players make up the list.FranchiseeSalary Cap left for the 2022 Player Auction Rs. CroreNo. of open player slotsNo. of open overseas player slotsChennai Super Kings48217Delhi Capitals47.5217Kolkata Knight Riders48216Lucknow Super Giants59227Mumbai Indians48217Punjab Kings72238Rajasthan Royals62227Royal Challengers Bangalore57227Sunrisers Hyderabad68227Team Ahmedabad52227 There are 20 players in the auction list with a reserve price of Rs 1.5 crore while 34 players are in the list of cricketers with a reserve price of Rs 1 crore.The country-wise breakdown of 220 overseas players is as under:CountryAuction ListAfghanistan17Australia47Bangladesh5England24Ireland5New Zealand24South Africa33Sri Lanka23West Indies34Zimbabwe1Namibia3Nepal1Scotland2USA1 Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :