IPL 2022 set to begin on March 27, franchises, BCCI hope to conduct the tournament in India

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is expected to begin on March 27. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is confident of hosting the tournament across four venues in India - the Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, DY Patil Stadium and the MCA Stadium in Gahunje.

In a virtual meeting with the franchise owners on Saturday, the BCCI decided that in case the tournament cannot be held in India due to the COVID-19 situation, UAE will be kept as a backup as it is the 'tried and tested' venue.

Earlier, there were speculations that the tournament could be shifted to Sri Lanka or South Africa. But Sportstar understands that the franchises feel Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi would be better alternative venues.

"The preference, however, is to hold it across Mumbai and Pune as it would involve no air travel and bio-bubble can be protected," a source in the BCCI said.

"Just in case India is not in a position to host it, it could be moved to UAE. The franchises have the experience of hosting the tournament in UAE in the past, so it will be easier in terms of logistics," a source said.

As of now, the auctions are expected to go ahead as per schedule in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.